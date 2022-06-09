Festival of Cultures returns Saturday for 25th year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The chance to experience a bevy of cultures in one area will present itself on Saturday, June 25 at Falls Park. The 25th annual Festival of Cultures, put on by the Multi-Cultural Center, is free to attend. Live music will be provided by local reggae band Tuff Roots and food from all over the world will be made by local vendors.

