Festival of Cultures returns Saturday for 25th year

PHOTO: Flags of different countries on display in the North Delegates Lounge, United Nations...
PHOTO: Flags of different countries on display in the North Delegates Lounge, United Nations HQ, Manhattan NY(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The chance to experience a bevy of cultures in one area will present itself on Saturday, June 25 at Falls Park. The 25th annual Festival of Cultures, put on by the Multi-Cultural Center, is free to attend. Live music will be provided by local reggae band Tuff Roots and food from all over the world will be made by local vendors.

