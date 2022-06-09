Avera Medical Minute
Flutterfest: Celebrating butterflies Saturday at the Zoo

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History (GPZ) is celebrating all things butterfly with a Flutterfest.

On Saturday, June 11 the celebration of butterflies will begin at 1 p.m. in the classroom with a reading from Joyce Kaatz, author of Raising Little Stripe, followed by a butterfly conservation talk and a whole afternoon of fun, dedicated to these colorful, winged pollinators. The events will wind down around 4 p.m.

Schedule of events

1 p.m. – Author Joyce Kaatz reads her book, Raising Little Stripe (classroom)

1:15 p.m. – Butterfly conservation chat (classroom)

1:30 p.m. – Creature Feature (Plaza)

2:30 p.m. – Keeper Chat: Komodo Dragon

3 p.m. – Summer Bookworms (Plaza)

Butterfly face painting and crafts can be found at the picnic shelter. Plus, you can help us chalk the plaza into a butterfly wonderland! All Flutterfest activities are included with zoo admission.

What’s New at the Zoo

Be sure to check out the new Americas exhibit near the front entrance plaza, featuring red boas, Gila monster, armadillo, and more. Plus, our Komodo dragon and bobcat exhibits will open for the season soon!

Plan your GPZ visit at GreatZoo.org.

