Jansa and Sorlie talk about their state golf championships Tuesday

Reese defends AA title and Sorlie wins thriller in Class A
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BROOKINGS and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Yesterday was a big day for a pair of state champion golfers. Olivia Sorlie of Canton held off a late charge by two players to win by one in the State A. This stellar tee shot on the par 3 17th was huge.

And defending champion Reese Jansa came from 5 shots back on day two to win by 3. Her chip-in birdie on 10 led to more birdies and a 72 and it was the turning point of the tournament for the Harrisburg senior. ”I told my coach when I was in the trees, okay Kali, I really need a birdie. And then I got up to that chip and I was like you know what, if I’m going to do this I’ve got to make it now. And it was just kind of like it happened and I think that really turned around my whole attitude not really knowing where I was. But if I kept if I kept making birdies I knew it was going to be a good thing for me,” said Reese.

Canton junior Olivia Sorlie says, ” I dreamed of this forever. Going into it I didn’t think anything of it. I just wanted to go out and play and hope for the best and do better than yesterday so.”

She won a state championship! We’ll hear more from Olivia in a couple of weeks when she’s our Athlete of the Week.

Congrats to both players as Reese wraps up a great HS career. Next stop for her is playing her college golf for the Rockets of Toledo.

