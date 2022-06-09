June 8th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dell Rapids played great defense in the semi-finals of the State “B” High School Baseball Tournament, as Tad Tjaden gets the pick-off throw at first to stick for the out.

The Sioux Falls Storm looked strong against the Iowa Barnstormers, as Carlos Thompson takes the kickoff 35 yards to the house as the Storm top Iowa.

In the State “B” Championship, Dell Rapids’ Brayden Pankonen was the rock for the Quarriers, pitching 8.1 innings, allowing no runs and tallying 10 strikeouts.

In Legion baseball, Sioux Falls East’s Jackson Boe went the yard, and brought home three of his teammates as well for a grand slam as Sioux Falls East beats Brookings.

And our top play this week goes to Dell Rapids’ CJ Smith, finally breaking the streak of defense in the 11th inning of the State “B” Championship with an RBI single that would put the Quarriers on top.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

