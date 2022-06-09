Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota saw highest Primary Election voter turnout in over a decade

"I Voted" stickers
"I Voted" stickers(Pexels)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota saw 32.09% voter turnout for the Primary Election- the highest since 2010.

This year’s election featured a historic number of Republican candidates- which only Republicans were able to vote for. Results showed Gov. Kristi Noem, Rep. Dusty Johnson, and Sen. John Thune claimed victories.

Republicans, Independents, and Democrats were able to vote on Amendment C, which was on whether to add a new requirement to South Dakota’s constitution that would make it more difficult to pass ballot measures that raise taxes or expend significant government funds. Voters rejected Amendment C.

Percentages of voter turnout over the years past

2022: 32.09%

2020: 28.22%

2018: 26.57%

2016: 21.94%

2014: 19.22%

