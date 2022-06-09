Avera Medical Minute
Pierre Police report hour-long standoff ended peacefully

Pierre Police Department vehicle (file)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pierre Police report a standoff that lasted for about an hour on Wednesday, June 8, ended peacefully.

Information from Captain Bryan Walz says officers responded to a 911 call asking for assistance at a residential location in southern Pierre. When officers arrived, they were met by a person exiting the residence. The person reported another individual was inside the home, armed with a gun.

Officers quickly set up a perimeter and attempted to negotiate with the person inside. Negotiations lasted just over an hour when the person exited the residence peacefully and was taken into custody. Charges may be pending against the suspect, however, the incident is being handled as a mental health issue.

