Minnehaha County Police searching for wanted man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha police are searching for a wanted man.

Police announced they are searching for 20-year-old Artavius Gregorabdo, who is 6′2″ and weighs 225 lbs. He is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (605) 367-4268 or (605) 367-4300 during business hours. After hours, call (605) 367- 7000, or call crime stoppers at (605) 367-7007. For emergencies call 911.

