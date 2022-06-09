Minnehaha County Police searching for wanted man
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha police are searching for a wanted man.
Police announced they are searching for 20-year-old Artavius Gregorabdo, who is 6′2″ and weighs 225 lbs. He is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Police are asking anyone with information to call (605) 367-4268 or (605) 367-4300 during business hours. After hours, call (605) 367- 7000, or call crime stoppers at (605) 367-7007. For emergencies call 911.
