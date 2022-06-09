Avera Medical Minute
SF West hosts Pierre in legion baseball

By Mark Ovenden
Jun. 8, 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Pierre Post 8 made a trip to Sioux Falls Wednesday night to take on Post 15 West at Harmodon Park. And it was worth the trip for Post 8 after also beating Spearfish 6-3 they went on to erase a 2-0 deficit and beat the home team 8-3 as Gary Nedved’s 2-run single gave them the lead.

