SF West hosts Pierre in legion baseball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Pierre Post 8 made a trip to Sioux Falls Wednesday night to take on Post 15 West at Harmodon Park. And it was worth the trip for Post 8 after also beating Spearfish 6-3 they went on to erase a 2-0 deficit and beat the home team 8-3 as Gary Nedved’s 2-run single gave them the lead.

