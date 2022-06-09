Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Showers, storms later today

Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some isolated showers will be possible in central and western South Dakota this morning with better chances of showers and storms developing along and south of I-90 by the middle of the day into the early afternoon hours. An isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out especially closer to the South Dakota/Nebraska state line. Some showers will develop in northern South Dakota by Thursday afternoon as well. Everything will move east as we head into tonight. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s today with a light southerly wind.

An isolated shower/storm can’t be ruled out for Friday, but much of the day should remain dry as temperatures get into the upper 70s. Saturday is looking to be dry with highs continuing to rise into the lower 80s east and mid to upper 80s west. Another chance for some isolated showers or storms will be possible on Sunday and Monday with the 80s sticking around.

Summer-like weather will persist into next week with highs every day getting into the 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

Dakota News Now weather page

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are reminding parents to stay vigilant at pools and said child drownings are preventable.
6-year-old dies, 2-year-old in critical condition in back-to-back pool drownings
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
A father and his four children were fishing on the river when their boat motor gave out, and a...
Boy’s orange shoes key to saving his life after boat crash
Authorities say someone illegally dumped several hundred carp near Lake Poinsett in late May.
Authorities investigating after hundreds of dead carp dumped near Lake Poinsett
Vote button rests on an American flag.
Primary election results posted here

Latest News

A girl in Brookings was going about her day when she found a tracking device under the hood of...
Brookings girl finds tracer in car
Brookings girl finds tracer in car
The YMCA’s Youth Development Center held a renaming ceremony Wednesday, honoring Glenna and...
Youth Development Center in Aberdeen renamed after Fouberg family
After discussing the situation with the Secretary of State’s office, Kyte, along with the...
Ballot mix up causes voter frustrations, Minnehaha County judge orders ballots unsealed