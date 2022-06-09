Showers, storms later today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some isolated showers will be possible in central and western South Dakota this morning with better chances of showers and storms developing along and south of I-90 by the middle of the day into the early afternoon hours. An isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out especially closer to the South Dakota/Nebraska state line. Some showers will develop in northern South Dakota by Thursday afternoon as well. Everything will move east as we head into tonight. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s today with a light southerly wind.

An isolated shower/storm can’t be ruled out for Friday, but much of the day should remain dry as temperatures get into the upper 70s. Saturday is looking to be dry with highs continuing to rise into the lower 80s east and mid to upper 80s west. Another chance for some isolated showers or storms will be possible on Sunday and Monday with the 80s sticking around.

Summer-like weather will persist into next week with highs every day getting into the 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

