Sioux Falls Kidney Disease Awareness Walk takes stride Saturday

Sioux Falls Kidney Disease Awareness Walk
Sioux Falls Kidney Disease Awareness Walk(National Kidney Foundation)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Kidney Disease Awareness walk is taking place Saturday morning.

On June 11, at 9 a.m., the walk will begin at Sertoma Park. If you’d prefer to walk at a different time or location, there are other options available at KidneyWalk.Org/SouthDakota.

According to Dr. Faizan Syed, kidney disease is a silent one, “you wouldn’t know if your kidney function is 20 percent or is 90 percent.” Kidneys are essential for controlling blood pressure, managing blood count, and making vitamin D.

“Kidney disease can have underlying causes that cause kidney disease. Diabetes is the most common one, and then you have high blood pressure that can cause kidney disease and vice versa too. Kidney disease can cause high blood pressure too,” said Dr. Syed. “So we feel like if we treat these underlying causes, we can treat the kidney disease.”

To register or donate, click here.

