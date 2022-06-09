Ex-director of library says she was denied ‘proper procedure’ with no-trespass order

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A meeting was held to discuss the no-trespass order that was issued to the former director of Watertown Library.

According to the Watertown Radio, the Watertown Library Board of Trustees met on Tuesday to discuss what to do on a personnel issue with the previous Director Dee Dee Whitman. Whitman was not present but called in over the phone.

Board member Jean Moulton allowed Whitman to speak first.

“I am just very concerned, I have been going through quite a difficult time relating to my divorce and some other things. And I was flabbergasted to find out that I had a no-trespassing order from the library, and I will fully heartedly admit I came back a second time to get something else and use the phone, and that was my responsibility and I shouldn’t have done that,” said Whitman. “But I don’t know why proper procedure was not utilized relating to our code of conduct policy.”

City Manager Amanda Mack gave some background on the situation.

“I was contacted two or three times by library personnel after Dee Dee had resigned and after she had removed her personal belongings from the library that she continued to show up here, specifically with the intent to speak to a certain employee who has asked her to stop contacting them, said Mack. “The first time we, we sent an officer and they, they helped her out. The second time an officer came and that’s when she was given the no-trespass warning, which she signed.”

Whitman says she felt denied her first amendment right to go to a library and talked about the code of conduct.

“This is the only thing that I could potentially violated, but that was not true. Someone came forward and made a false accusation against me. And I believe that that false accusation against me was used to... for this no-trespass order, but I don’t know because no one communicated with me.” said Whitman. “The police gave me the no-trespass order, but I didn’t receive any letter saying what sort of a policy I violated and what the consequences are and what the... process is. Good thing I know all of that because I have to write this policy.”

The interim library Director Maria Gruener said nothing states they have to warn her before the trespass order was put in place.

“There’s nothing there that says we have to send out a letter. There’s nothing there that says there have to be multiple warnings given. And in this case, we did feel it was best to just do the trespass warning,” said Gruener.

Whitman states she was wrongfully accused of alleged “harassment.”

“The fact that I was trespassed from this property when I have given years of my life, when I have given blood, sweat, tears, when I have sacrificed time away from my family. I am sure that you appreciate that. And I am asking for all the years of loyal service that I no longer be trespassed in the library,” said Whitman. “My son has already missed the beginning of the summer reading program because of it. When I pulled up earlier, he said mommy I want to and go play inside the library... he loves the library... so not only are you denying myself, you are denying my son.”

Dee Dee states she has been directed to call the ACLU, but she would instead not do that and that the Code of Conduct process was not handled properly.

Mack says employee safety is one of the main concerns. She recommended they leave the no-trespass and extend it another 30 days.

Whitman brought up not wanting to exercise her ability to contact the Office of Intellectual Freedoms and ACLU. She also said, “I have no interest in contacting that person again.”

Board Member and Councilman Schutte motioned to leave the trespass in place and extend it for 30 days to be “reviewed” at 30 days; Board Member and School Board Member Jean Moulton seconded the motion.

It was unanimously approved to extend the no-trespass to 30 days with a roll call vote.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.