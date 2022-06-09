Avera Medical Minute
Website for ‘Defend Title IX’ petition championed by Noem co-opted by gubernatorial opponent

Gov. Kristi Noem & Rep. Jamie Smith are running for governor of South Dakota in 2022.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota gubernatorial candidate has made a cheeky move in his campaign against incumbent Gov. Kristi Noem.

Jamie Smith’s campaign has taken over the website domain once used as a landing page for “Defend Title IX Now,” a movement championed by Noem aiming to prohibit transgender women and girls competing on female sports team.

The website, DefendTitleIxNow.com, once linked to a petition asking people to sign onto a national coalition to “protect girls’ sports.” However, now the site links directly to Smith’s official campaign website.

Noem publicly promoted the Defend Title IX Now coalition in March of 2021 after she received pushback from conservatives when she issued a “style-and-form” veto on a bill that would have banned transgender women from competing in female sports programs in South Dakota.

In a statement to Dakota News Now, Smith’s campaign said the website is “just another example of how it’s all about national politics for Kristi Noem,” adding that state Title IX compliance officers did not indicate fairness in women’s sports was an issue.

Noem’s campaign has not responded to a request for comment about the website.

