Authorities investigate fatal crash near Pickstown

PICKSTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash near Pickstown.

Preliminary information indicates late Thursday night a 2012 Chrysler Town & County minivan was traveling westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.

Officials say the 76-year-old female driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

All three male occupants of the pickup were injured. The 24-year-old male driver sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the Wagner hospital and later airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. The two passengers, ages 18 and 19, suffered minor injuries. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and seatbelt use by the passengers is under investigation.

The names of the four people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

