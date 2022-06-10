Avera Medical Minute
Authorities investigate fatal crash near Pickstown

Police Lights(MGN)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PICKSTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash near Pickstown.

Preliminary information indicates late Thursday night a 2012 Chrysler Town & County minivan was traveling westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.

Officials say the 76-year-old female driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

All three male occupants of the pickup were injured. The 24-year-old male driver sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the Wagner hospital and later airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. The two passengers, ages 18 and 19, suffered minor injuries. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and seatbelt use by the passengers is under investigation.

The names of the four people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

