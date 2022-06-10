Blyleven enjoys working with kids at Legends Baseball Clinic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Legends for Kids Clinics got started today with baseball and softball at the Sanford Fieldhouse and I’m not sure who had more more, the kids or their teacher Bert Blyleven.

I had fun watching him interact with the boys and girls, sharing the wisdom of a Hall of Famer. And you could tell he was really enjoying the morning. ”To have the opportunity to come out and maybe help somebody. I’m a big believer in the power of positive thinking. Just watched the movie with Kurt Warner with what he went through. Very motivating and you don’t want to give up on what maybe your dream is. And so today we’re going to have a lot of kids out here both boys and girls and hopefully they can full fill their dreams. That’s what this is all about,” says Blyleven.

Bert feels really good about this year’s Twins team if they can stay healthy. He is now fully retired from broadcasting and loving it in Fort Myers where the Twins have their spring training...

