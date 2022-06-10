Avera Medical Minute
Canaries take series finale at Fargo-Moorhead as Henry homers again

Birds salvage last game of series with RedHawks
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, ND (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries built a 7-1 lead Wednesday night in Fargo as Jabari Henry belted his 10th HR. But the RedHawks rallied for a walk-off 9-8 win.

Thursday the Birds looked to salvage a win in the 3-game series before continuing their road trip. And just like Wednesday, they took the lead on an early Jabari Henry HR. This time it was a 2-run bomb in the 2nd inning, his 11th and giving hm 29 RBI’s for the season. The RedHawks rallied to tie the game at 2, but Wyatt Ulrich’s 2 RBI’s in the 8th inning won it for Sioux Falls 4-2.

The Birds travel to Lincoln for a weekend series against the Saltdogs starting Friday night with an 8-17 record.

