Dakotans for Health initiated law to expand Medicaid certified for November ballot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rick Weiland, co-founder of Dakotans for Health, announced that the organization’s initiated law to expand Medicaid coverage in South Dakota will be on this fall’s November ballot as Initiated Measure 28.

South Dakota remains one of twelve states that have yet to expand Medicaid as allowed by the Affordable Care Act. The federal government picks up to 95% of the costs in the first 2 years and then 90% of the costs thereafter.

“It is utterly ridiculous and heartless that our state and Governor turn away hundreds of millions of our federal tax dollars every year that could pay for life-saving healthcare like physicals, mammograms, colonoscopies, and insulin for 42,500 uninsured hard-working South Dakotans. Expanding Medicaid is the smart and practical thing to do and will have positive economic impacts all across our state,” Weiland continued.

The SD Legislative Research Council estimates that 42,500 South Dakotans will become eligible if this law passes this November, bringing upwards of 300 million South Dakota federal tax dollars back to South Dakota every year.

“Our grassroots effort collected over 23,000 signatures and has now been certified by the SD Secretary of State. South Dakota voters will have two paths forward to bring healthcare coverage to uninsured South Dakota working families,” Weiland stated.

”Historically, initiated laws do better at the polls than initiated amendments to the state constitution. We encourage voters to vote for both the initiated law, IM 28, and the constitutional amendment, Amendment D,” Weiland concluded.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.