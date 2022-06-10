Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Dakotans for Health initiated law to expand Medicaid certified for November ballot

Surgery
Surgery(Piron Guillaume)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rick Weiland, co-founder of Dakotans for Health, announced that the organization’s initiated law to expand Medicaid coverage in South Dakota will be on this fall’s November ballot as Initiated Measure 28.

South Dakota remains one of twelve states that have yet to expand Medicaid as allowed by the Affordable Care Act. The federal government picks up to 95% of the costs in the first 2 years and then 90% of the costs thereafter. 

“It is utterly ridiculous and heartless that our state and Governor turn away hundreds of millions of our federal tax dollars every year that could pay for life-saving healthcare like physicals, mammograms, colonoscopies, and insulin for 42,500 uninsured hard-working South Dakotans. Expanding Medicaid is the smart and practical thing to do and will have positive economic impacts all across our state,” Weiland continued.

The SD Legislative Research Council estimates that 42,500 South Dakotans will become eligible if this law passes this November, bringing upwards of 300 million South Dakota federal tax dollars back to South Dakota every year.

“Our grassroots effort collected over 23,000 signatures and has now been certified by the SD Secretary of State.  South Dakota voters will have two paths forward to bring healthcare coverage to uninsured South Dakota working families,” Weiland stated.

”Historically, initiated laws do better at the polls than initiated amendments to the state constitution. We encourage voters to vote for both the initiated law, IM 28, and the constitutional amendment, Amendment D,” Weiland concluded.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A girl in Brookings was going about her day when she found a tracking device under the hood of...
Brookings girl finds tracer in car
Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between...
Snoop Dogg gives his blunt roller a raise
Anthony Perry was gifted a car after saving a man who was nearly unconscious on the electrified...
Good Samaritan who pulls man off tracks surprised with new car
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions

Latest News

"I Voted" stickers
South Dakota saw highest Primary Election voter turnout in over a decade
Man dealing meth out of motorhome sentenced to 27 years
Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Warmer temperatures this weekend
Startup Sioux Falls said as soon as they announced the event, they heard from many...
Roundtable sparks talks about entrepreneurs and mental health