Hackers add fake names, prevent press registration for SD Republican Party Convention

cyberattacks
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say the South Dakota Republican Party was hacked, temporarily affecting registration for a convention to be held at the end of the month.

South Dakota Republican Party officials were made aware that hundreds of fake names occupied their list of attending individuals, including the 28 spots reserved for media representatives. If the cyber attack had gone undetected, the convention’s attendance would have been slim. Officials have since removed the fake reservations.

In an attempt to avoid the same sort of attack, the registration page is now requesting a payment of $1. The money will be reimbursed to the participants when they appear in person at the convention since the party cannot legally charge money for such an event.

