Harrisburg Days 2022 could be biggest ever

“The event continues to grow year after year bringing in more vendors and more local businesses in Harrisburg and the surrounding areas.”
Harrisburg Days are back in action this weekend starting Friday night and running all the way...
Harrisburg Days are back in action this weekend starting Friday night and running all the way until Sunday afternoon.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Harrisburg Days are back in action.

2022 is the 14th year of the annual event that continues to grow with the Harrisburg community, taking place June 9-12.

“Our community continues to grow record-breaking numbers we continue to hear which is very exciting to hear and with that our chamber grows and the event continues to grow year after year bringing in more vendors more local businesses in Harrisburg and the surrounding areas,” said the Harrisburg Chamber of Commerce Director, Carrie Bell.

The event is not only something the community looks forward to but one that greatly benefits local businesses too.

“The Harrisburg Days in general generate a lot of traffic into the community we get super excited about that throughout the year and of course, that impacts our local businesses and gives us a lot of exposure and we really appreciate that increased foot traffic throughout the weekend,” said Bell.

The annual Harrisburg Days use all of the funds raised throughout the weekend to help a local charity.

“One of the things that we really like to do is give back to the community so for example this year all of the funds we raise from this event will be going to the Harrisburg Area Food Pantry every year we try to give back to the community all the funds that we raise,” said Walk/Run Organizer, Tom Norstrom.

Harrisburg Days feature over 20 events throughout the weekend, a full list of those events can be found here.

