A lucky family won a Jeep at the Winner Regional Health Fair

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winner Regional Health announced the winners of their New 2021 Jeep Renegade raffle.

The Driven to Serve Campaign sold tickets for the raffle and all proceeds went towards raising money for a 3D mammography machine. The machine would help detect the early development of breast cancer, even for women who have no symptoms or signs, so they can get treatment sooner rather than later.

According to the organization’s Facebook post, Dan and Betsy Pravecek were the lucky winners of the new blue Jeep.

