Man dealing meth out of motorhome sentenced to 27 years

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

A federal indictment accuses 62-year-old Frank Stewart of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of methamphetamine in South Dakota and elsewhere.

Stewart, of Browns Valley, Minnesota, pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Two other defendants have been charged in the case.

Stewart was arrested last year in Todd County, Minnesota, where police searched his motorhome and discovered a half-pound of meth, more than $9,000 in cash and two firearms.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

