Missing child last seen in southeastern Sioux Falls

Missing Child: 6-year-old Akeer Awuol
Missing Child: 6-year-old Akeer Awuol(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are asking for assistance locating a missing child.

The 6-year-old Akeer Awuol was last seen wearing a purple long sleeve shirt, red shorts, no shoes, and carrying a pink heart-shaped pillow on foot in southeast Sioux Falls, in the area of 33/Fernwood. 

If you see Awuol or have any information on her location, call 605-367-7000. 

