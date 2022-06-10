Missing child last seen in southeastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are asking for assistance locating a missing child.

The 6-year-old Akeer Awuol was last seen wearing a purple long sleeve shirt, red shorts, no shoes, and carrying a pink heart-shaped pillow on foot in southeast Sioux Falls, in the area of 33/Fernwood.

If you see Awuol or have any information on her location, call 605-367-7000.

