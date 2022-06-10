Avera Medical Minute
Pipestone softball loses heartbreaker at State AA Tournament

Arrows build early lead against Proctor
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT
MANKATO, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Pipestone Arrow softball team made it’s 13th state tournament appearance Thursday in the 25 years that Troy Bouman has been coaching. That included a state title in 2007.

They were hoping the 15-0 win over Luverne in the Section Championship would carry over. And it did as the Arrows built a 6-2 lead over the top seed. But the Rails rallied for the final 5 runs of the game and a 7-6 win.

Pipestone then faced St. Cloud Cathedral in the consolation bracket Thursday night with a 15-10 record. The Arrows responded with a 5-4 win advancing to the consolation championship game on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

