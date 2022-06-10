Avera Medical Minute
Police: Brookings man faces charges for ‘swinging punches’ at firefighters

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say firefighters were responding to a fire when a man approached and attempted to assault them.

Authorities say around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to eastern Sioux Falls to assist Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responders. The firefighters were called to extinguish an open burn pit when they were confronted by a male who approached and tried swinging punches at them. Firefighters were able to detain the suspect and held him on the ground until police officers arrived.

The suspect’s name is 22-year-old Kennith Bigbear from Brookings, who faces charges of simple assault. No injuries were reported.

