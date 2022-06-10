Rapid City Little Leaguer’s memory lives on 50 years after Rapid City flood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -50 years ago, the most devastating natural disaster this state has ever experienced hit Rapid City. 238 lives were lost during the flood including a 13-year old Little Leaguer Jamie Johnson.

In his memory, the baseball field he played on bares his name. And as Vic Quick tells us, Jamie will never be forgotten.

238 PEOPLE LOST THEIR LIVES IN THE 1972 RAPID CITY FLOOD. ONE OF THE VICTIMS WAS JAMIE JOHNSON, A 13 YEAR OLD BOY WHO LOVED PLAYING BASEBALL.

“Jamie played two years for us and both years he and his teammates won the city tournament. In his 12 year old year I see where he scored 12 runs himself, so he was a ballplayer,” says Jim Brandt, Jamie’s Little League Coach.

Teammate Clark Sorenson says, “Well I remember Jamie just being a charlie hustle kind of kid. He wasn’t very big, he was about my size but he made up for his size with his hustle, he was a good teammate to have.”

ON THE NIGHT OF THE FLOOD JAMIE JOHNSON SPENT THE NIGHT AT A FRIEND’S HOUSE NEAR CANYON LAKE PARK. CLARK SORENSON LIVED JUST A COUPLE OF HOUSES DOWN THE BLOCK.

“That house was swept off its foundation and slammed into our house and then our house went and slammed into some trees. We were able to jump off the roof into the trees and all my family was saved . Peter and Jamie were in the neighbors house, Peter made it and Jamie didn’t make it,” says Sorenson.

Brandt says, “Whenever we would be practicing in those days after the flood a siren would go off and ambulance would go by, and I believe we just stopped everything right there, our practice as if it was the national anthem. We knew what that was, it was really a sad situation for several weeks.”

SHORTLY AFTER THE FLOOD A NEW FIELD WAS BUILT AT THE SAME SPOT JAMIE PLAYED HIS LITTLE LEAGUE GAMES. AND 50 YEARS LATER JAMIE JOHNSON FIELD STILL HONORS THE LEGACY OF A YOUNG BOY WHOSE LIFE WAS CUT WAY TOO SHORT.

Sorenson says, “A lot of people don’t know who Jamie was but just to keep his memory alive and just to let people know what a good kid he was, and what a hustler, and great teammate and friend to have. I think it’s wounderful that they have a field named after him, and it’s a great field too.”

