Ravnsborg confirms he will not seek re-election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jason Ravnsborg officially confirmed he will not seek re-election in November.

Ravnsborg’s tenure as Attorney General has been marred by a September 2020 crash where he struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever with his car near Highmore. He later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges that did not find him criminally responsible for Boever’s death. The South Dakota House of Representatives impeached him in April over the incident and the events that followed.

Dakota News Now previously reported that Ravnsborg would not seek reelection, citing sources close to the situation. On Friday, June 10, Ravnsborg personally confirmed the report in an email to reporter Austin Goss.

Just received the following from Jason Ravnsborg pic.twitter.com/YyhgJhj8EZ — Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) June 10, 2022

