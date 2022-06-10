Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Roundtable sparks talks about entrepreneurs and mental health

Startup Sioux Falls said as soon as they announced the event, they heard from many entrepreneurs in the area praising the importance of the discussion.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Startup Sioux Falls has been looking to broaden it’s services to new and local entrepreneurs, especially with their impending move to downtown. But what they’ve heard and are looking to address, is the growing issue of mental health in business owners and the stress they face in being successful.

Startup Sioux Falls’ roundtable on mental health drew the crowd they were hoping for. The organization said as soon as they announced the event, they heard from many entrepreneurs in the area praising the importance of the discussion.

“We have not seen this kind of interest in an event in this kind of critical mass in some time. We have our quick book seminars and we have our business basics. But this is something that people care about deeply.” said Startup Sioux Falls Executive Director Brienne Maner.

The meeting’s speaker and the president of Veritee, Mary Wolf, said it’s important they have this conversation with local entrepreneurs because often, the pressures of success can mask taking care of themselves physically and mentally.

“It is hard to get them to take care of themselves, and that often leads to burnout. Because they are so driven, and they are focused on the growth and the development of their business, gaining employees, financial strength and growth.” Wolf said.

That’s an important area of focus for Startup Sioux Falls, as they look to broaden their services to new business owners for what they need to succeed.

“A shocking statistic that I was just made aware of is that 72 percent of entrepreneurs struggle with their mental health. Obviously across the board, human beings struggle with their mental health,” Maner said. “We want to make sure we’re offering a robust offering of services. That includes being able to be open and honest about how you’re feeling, what you’re struggling with. Whether that’s mentally or financially, all of those things can play a role in your mental health.”

Wolf said aside from the number of resources their hoping to connect entrepreneurs to, they want to encourage them to seek allies elsewhere. They could be other entrepreneurs, or just someone they trust to share their thoughts with.

“We really encourage entrepreneurs to find a mentor, or just their ‘person’. Someone to talk to, someone who’s objective and confidential.” Wolf said.

Maner said their goal is to make conversations about mental health something more common in their space, connect individuals to resources, and encourage entrepreneurs to discuss their challenges before they become too much to handle.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A girl in Brookings was going about her day when she found a tracking device under the hood of...
Brookings girl finds tracer in car
Police are reminding parents to stay vigilant at pools and said child drownings are preventable.
6-year-old dies, 2-year-old in critical condition in back-to-back pool drownings
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Authorities say someone illegally dumped several hundred carp near Lake Poinsett in late May.
Authorities investigating after hundreds of dead carp dumped near Lake Poinsett

Latest News

Roundtable sparks talks about entrepreneurs and mental health
Isolated Storms Possible
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
Festival of Cultures returns Saturday for 25th year
The Red Rooster Coffee House will be hosting a number of Pride Festival events this weekend
Aberdeen celebrating 2nd annual Pride Festival