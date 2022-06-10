Sioux Falls police warn about a recent spike in fraud

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say there has been an increase in fraud in the area.

Lt. Adam Petersen with the Sioux Falls police said these fraudulent cases involve the suspects approaching people at gas stations, saying they need money and are willing to sell the victims their jewelry. The victims end up overpaying for the jewelry, which in most cases is fake.

Lt. Peterson says crime is called theft by deception and is illegal conduct. If you’ve been a victim, authorities advise you to contact the police.

