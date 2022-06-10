Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls Pride prepares for 2022 festival, parade

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All of June is a celebration for the LGBTQ+ community and those celebrations are well underway. The parade and festival are set for June 18 in Downtown Sioux Falls. The parade begins at 10:00 a.m. near 8th Street and Dakota Avenue. The festival will be at 8th & Railroad from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sioux Falls Pride President Matt Neufeld explains what is new this year and how the celebration continues to grow.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A girl in Brookings was going about her day when she found a tracking device under the hood of...
Brookings girl finds tracer in car
Anthony Perry was gifted a car after saving a man who was nearly unconscious on the electrified...
Good Samaritan who pulls man off tracks surprised with new car
Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between...
Snoop Dogg gives his blunt roller a raise
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions

Latest News

Sioux Falls Pride prepares for 2022 festival, parade
Missing Child: 6-year-old Akeer Awuol
Missing child last seen in southeastern Sioux Falls
Police Lights
Authorities investigate fatal crash near Pickstown
State releases Ravnsborg impeachment investigative reports
Ravnsborg confirms he will not seek re-election