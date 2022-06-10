Sioux Falls Pride prepares for 2022 festival, parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All of June is a celebration for the LGBTQ+ community and those celebrations are well underway. The parade and festival are set for June 18 in Downtown Sioux Falls. The parade begins at 10:00 a.m. near 8th Street and Dakota Avenue. The festival will be at 8th & Railroad from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sioux Falls Pride President Matt Neufeld explains what is new this year and how the celebration continues to grow.

