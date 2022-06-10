Sioux Falls residents can apply to help shape future of city with 2035 Downtown Plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls residents have a new opportunity to directly participate with City staff to shape the future of downtown.

According to a press release from the city, Planning and Development Services is forming resident work groups to provide their thoughts on the 2035 Downtown Plan. This opportunity provides residents the ability to use their talents and knowledge to benefit the community. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, June 24.

The mission of the resident work groups is to provide insight and vision to a variety of downtown elements that will be reflected in the final 2035 Downtown Plan.

Different elements included in the Downtown Plan

· Amenities and Services

· Arts, Culture, and Entertainment

· Environment and Design

· Growth and Development

· Identity and Branding

· Infrastructure and Public Improvements

· Parking

· Safety

· Transportation, Connectivity, and Mobility

Each element will be assigned a resident workgroup with six to ten members who have relevant interests and experience. Through July and August, each resident work group will meet up to four times throughout the 2035 Downtown Plan visioning process.

To fill out and submit the online application form, or to submit input on the project website, including an online survey visit SiouxFalls.Org/Downtown. For more information about the resident work groups, contact Dustin Powers in the Planning & Development Services department at 605-367-8897.

