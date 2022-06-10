Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota voters surprised that some are assigned to independent status by default

By Beth Warden
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Starting election day, our I-team has been receiving calls from South Dakota voters saying they were registered for a party they had no intention of being a part of.

The voter party affiliation confusion appears from one space on the registration form. If left blank, the voter is assigned as an independent. Where those forms are used is also being called into question.

When Michael Bragg arrived to vote in the primary election, he was surprised. He believed they both were registered as the same party.

“My wife was getting a different ballot than what I did. I was like, this is kind of convoluted here,” said Bragg.

He called his county auditor.

“And they say well if you omitted filling out the registration form and didn’t put any party registration affiliation, you’re registered as an independent,” said Bragg.

Some voters don’t know how their party status has changed. Campaign manager Kaye Sjaarda heard from a man who couldn’t vote in what he believed to be his party.

“He has voted Republican for years. He came in to say his name and sign in to vote, and he was registered as an independent, and he knows he’s not an independent. That’s wrong,” said Sjaarda.

We confirmed with the secretary of state’s office website: “For any registration card completed by a person who is registering to vote for the first time in this state if the field for party affiliation is left blank, the party affiliation shall be registered as independent or no party affiliation.”

The same wording is on the form to get or renew a driver’s license. A response from the department of safety, which oversees driver’s license applications, reveals: “If a first-time license applicant does not list a party affiliation, the applicant is listed as an Independent. If a person who is renewing their license does not list a party affiliation, that does not change their current voter registration status.”

Steven Haugaard, on the ballot for Republican Governor, sees how the intent was of convenience to get a license and register to vote. Still, it may not be working as intended.

“Well, given these circumstances, I’d certainly say the DMV should back off and modify their form,” said Haugaard.

The hope is that every voter double-checks their registration.

“I think all those things need to be reviewed, like right now, so that in November, people know exactly how they’re registered, and we don’t have to similar mess up like we had this time,” said Haugaard.

Bragg, who moved to South Dakota recently, says other states he’s lived in handled voter registration differently, and a party declaration was not required to allow a person to vote in a primary.

“They’re omitting certain people that could or could not basically sway an election. There needs to be a change,” said Haugaard.

We checked with the Minnehaha county auditor Ben Kyte. He says when someone registers to vote, the staff reviews the form, and if the party affiliation is blank, they do their best to catch the new voter if they’re still in the building. However, it is ultimately on the voter to complete the form fully.

