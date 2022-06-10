Storm’s much-improved offense has them in playoff contention

Avera Medical Minute
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Storm have themselves back in playoff contention now after a couple of really big wins over teams they are battling with.

And it real does go back to that change at quarterback for Kurtiss Riggs. He feels so much better with Dylan Sneed in charge because he’s so much more careful with the football. And as a result, they are scoring more points and not giving up easy defensive touchdowns to their opponents. ”You know Dalton has kind of taken control of things. We’re so much better taking care of the football now. We were just brutal in the turnover game early in the season and that’s been managed and you can see the change right away when we’re in every game and offensively we’re getting better and better,” says Riggs.

The Storm have been much more efficient with Sneed over center. A win Saturday would put them in a much better position heading into the playoff stretch...

