Temperatures Warming up

Slight Chance of Rain this Weekend
Warmer for the Weekend
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We could see a little patchy fog across the region this morning. That will start to clear out once the sun comes up. Clouds will move through the region today and we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the east to the low 80s out west. There’s a very slight chance we could see a stray shower or isolated thunderstorm later today.

Isolated chances for showers and storms will persist throughout the weekend. It’s one of those cases where it’s not going to rain everywhere nor will it rain all day. High temperatures will warm up into the 80s across the region and remain there through the weekend.

Next week, the warmer temperatures aren’t going away just yet with highs remaining in the 80. On Monday, we could even see some 90s across the region! Most of next week will be dry, although Tuesday evening there will be a chance for showers and storms. Sunshine is favored for the middle to end of next week.

