Turning more Summer-like for the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you have been looking for those warm, Summer-like temperatures in the forecast, well it appears that will be the case going forward, beginning this weekend.

There will be chances for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms from Friday night through Monday with rain chances sitting at 20%-40% areawide. With that being said, just be weather aware if you have any outdoor plans this weekend.

The Storm Prediction Center does have a level one marginal risk in place Saturday for areas south of a Mobridge to Watertown line. The entire area is under a level one risk for Sunday with a level two risk across western South Dakota. Hail and damaging wind gusts will be the main threats with any storms that become strong to severe.

Temperatures over the weekend will be climbing into the 80s to near 90 and it will become muggy as well with dewpoints into the 60s.

There will be a chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday into Monday night and the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted an area for strong to severe thunderstorms Monday from Pine Ridge to Pierre to Mobridge and Aberdeen, so we’ll watch that closely. The story Monday will be the heat and humidity with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s with dewpoints in the 60s to near 70, so heat index values will likely be in the 90s to near 100.

A cold front will cool temperatures a bit Tuesday into Wednesday as highs fall back into the 70s and 80s. There is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Heading towards the end of next week into the following weekend, an upper-level high pressure will build and that means it will be turning hot and dry. Models have most areas getting into the 90s Friday through Sunday and it wouldn’t be surprising in central and western South Dakota for some spots to reach 100 degrees.

