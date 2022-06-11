Avera Medical Minute
Another plane experiences rough landing at Sioux Falls airfield

The wing of a plane that experienced landing problems at the Sioux Falls airfield on June 10, 2022. The main fuselage of the aircraft was removed from the airfield shortly before this image was taken.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the third time in a month, an aircraft has had issues landing at the Sioux Falls airport.

The latest incident took place around 4:45 p.m. Friday, according to Sioux Falls Regional Airport Executive Director Dan Letellier. A small single-engine plane clipped its wing on the runway while landing, then slid off the runway into the grass.

The pilot was taken to the hospital, Letellier said, though the extent of his injuries is unknown. No one else was on board.

Letellier said all runways were temporarily closed while crews responded to the crash, resulting in some delayed flights at the airport. Runways were reopened around 6 p.m.

This marks the third time in a month that a plane experienced landing problems at the Sioux Falls airfield. An F-16 slid off the runway on May 11, and another F-16 experienced a similar problem on May 31.

