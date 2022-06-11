Dakota News Now media camp students star in their own newscast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friday was the big day for students who participated in the 2022 Dakota News Now Media Camp.

For the past week, the four high schoolers from across the Dakota News Now viewing area have been learning about the world of broadcast news and what it takes to get a newscast on the air.

After a week of training, conducting interviews, and writing, the campers have put together their newscasts, which aired at 5 and 6 p.m.

The following students participated in this year’s Dakota News Now Media Camp:

-Kate Barbush, Lincoln High School junior

-Rose Brennan, O’Gorman High School senior

-Reese Duncan, Lincoln High School junior

-Joshua Maldonado, Washington High School sophomore

