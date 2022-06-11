Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Dakota News Now media camp students star in their own newscast

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friday was the big day for students who participated in the 2022 Dakota News Now Media Camp.

For the past week, the four high schoolers from across the Dakota News Now viewing area have been learning about the world of broadcast news and what it takes to get a newscast on the air.

After a week of training, conducting interviews, and writing, the campers have put together their newscasts, which aired at 5 and 6 p.m.

The following students participated in this year’s Dakota News Now Media Camp:

-Kate Barbush, Lincoln High School junior

-Rose Brennan, O’Gorman High School senior

-Reese Duncan, Lincoln High School junior

-Joshua Maldonado, Washington High School sophomore

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A girl in Brookings was going about her day when she found a tracking device under the hood of...
Brookings girl finds tracer in car
Anthony Perry was gifted a car after saving a man who was nearly unconscious on the electrified...
Good Samaritan who pulls man off tracks surprised with new car
Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between...
Snoop Dogg gives his blunt roller a raise
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions

Latest News

Dakota News Now media camp students star in their own newscast
Media Camp 6pm Newscast
Media Camp 6pm Newscast
The wing of a plane that experienced landing problems at the Sioux Falls airfield on June 10,...
Another plane experiences rough landing at Sioux Falls airfield
Friday Night First Alert Weather Forecast
Friday Night First Alert Weather Forecast