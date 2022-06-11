Ed McCaffery says parents need to give kids room to grow and learn from loss

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From star athlete, to parent of sought after star athletes, to coach himself, former Denver Bronco Ed McCaffery has worn just about every hat in his football life.

So he’s was a pretty good guest for the Sanford/HyVee Legends for Kids to bring into their football camp this afternoon at Kirkeby-Over Stadium on the campus of Augustana University.

As a player McCaffery spent 13 years in the NFL, mostly with the Broncos, and played for three Super Bowl championship teams (San Francisco 1994, Denver 1997 & 1998). That was well before the kids at today’s were born. Most of them will likely recognize him for being the father of NFL All-Pro Christian McCaffery.

All four of Ed’s sons played college football and he coached several of them in high school. Though his career reached professional glory, his high school career saw little of it with him playing on losing teams his junior and senior high school years.

It all gives him a unique perspective he’d like to pass on to parents about how to encourage and support their kids.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.