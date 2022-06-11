Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Ed McCaffery says parents need to give kids room to grow and learn from loss

13-year NFL veteran in Sioux Falls for Hy Vee/Sanford Legends For Kids Football Camp
Three-time Super Bowl champ talking and working with kids in Sioux Falls
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From star athlete, to parent of sought after star athletes, to coach himself, former Denver Bronco Ed McCaffery has worn just about every hat in his football life.

So he’s was a pretty good guest for the Sanford/HyVee Legends for Kids to bring into their football camp this afternoon at Kirkeby-Over Stadium on the campus of Augustana University.

As a player McCaffery spent 13 years in the NFL, mostly with the Broncos, and played for three Super Bowl championship teams (San Francisco 1994, Denver 1997 & 1998). That was well before the kids at today’s were born. Most of them will likely recognize him for being the father of NFL All-Pro Christian McCaffery.

All four of Ed’s sons played college football and he coached several of them in high school. Though his career reached professional glory, his high school career saw little of it with him playing on losing teams his junior and senior high school years.

It all gives him a unique perspective he’d like to pass on to parents about how to encourage and support their kids.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A girl in Brookings was going about her day when she found a tracking device under the hood of...
Brookings girl finds tracer in car
FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field...
Jack Del Rio fined $100K for comments about Capitol riot
The wing of a plane that experienced landing problems at the Sioux Falls airfield on June 10,...
Another plane experiences rough landing at Sioux Falls airfield
Anthony Perry was gifted a car after saving a man who was nearly unconscious on the electrified...
Good Samaritan who pulls man off tracks surprised with new car

Latest News

Currently set to enter third year as head coach at FCS Northern Colorado.
McCaffery the latest to try and return Northern Colorado to NCC-era glory
At Hy Vee/Sanford Legends Hockey Clinic
Jeremy Roenick hopes kids play all sports rather than specialize
Former Coyote head coach joining Arkansas as an assistant
Former Coyote head coach Todd Lee hired as assistant at Arkansas
6-9 FLOOD BASEBALL
Rapid City Little Leaguer’s memory lives on 50 years after Rapid City flood