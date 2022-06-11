Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Former Coyote head coach Todd Lee hired as assistant at Arkansas

Huron native joins former Rapid City CBA Coach Eric Musselman’s staf
Joins former Rapid City CBA Coach Eric Musselman
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former South Dakota Coyote men’s basketball head coach Todd Lee will be coaching again in Division One this upcoming season. Today ex-Rapid City Thrillers head coach Eric Musselman hired the Huron native to be his assistant and director of scouting at the University of Arkansas.

Lee was actually on Musselman’s coaching staff in Rapid City for the CBA team from 1992-1994. He went 66-52 over the last four years in Vermillion and was named Summit League Coach of the Year in 2021. He was fired on March 10th of this year despite leading USD to a 19-12 season.

Lee’s top player during his Coyote tenure, Stanley Umude, grad transferred to Arkansas last year and was a double figure scorer on a Razorback team that reached the Elite 8.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A girl in Brookings was going about her day when she found a tracking device under the hood of...
Brookings girl finds tracer in car
Anthony Perry was gifted a car after saving a man who was nearly unconscious on the electrified...
Good Samaritan who pulls man off tracks surprised with new car
Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between...
Snoop Dogg gives his blunt roller a raise
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions

Latest News

Currently set to enter third year as head coach at FCS Northern Colorado.
McCaffery the latest to try and return Northern Colorado to NCC-era glory
At Hy Vee/Sanford Legends Hockey Clinic
Jeremy Roenick hopes kids play all sports rather than specialize
6-9 FLOOD BASEBALL
Rapid City Little Leaguer’s memory lives on 50 years after Rapid City flood
Hall of Famer Blyleven loves working with kids at Legends Clinic
Blyleven enjoys working with kids at Legends Baseball Clinic