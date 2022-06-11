Former Coyote head coach Todd Lee hired as assistant at Arkansas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former South Dakota Coyote men’s basketball head coach Todd Lee will be coaching again in Division One this upcoming season. Today ex-Rapid City Thrillers head coach Eric Musselman hired the Huron native to be his assistant and director of scouting at the University of Arkansas.

Lee was actually on Musselman’s coaching staff in Rapid City for the CBA team from 1992-1994. He went 66-52 over the last four years in Vermillion and was named Summit League Coach of the Year in 2021. He was fired on March 10th of this year despite leading USD to a 19-12 season.

Lee’s top player during his Coyote tenure, Stanley Umude, grad transferred to Arkansas last year and was a double figure scorer on a Razorback team that reached the Elite 8.

