Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Gas prices hitting new records daily in South Dakota

AAA states that this past week has been unprecedented in gas prices in South Dakota and across the country. Gas prices are rising daily.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - AAA states that this past week has been unprecedented in gas prices in South Dakota and across the country. Gas prices are rising daily, sometimes multiple times a day. And as it’s been since early this year, there doesn’t look to be an end in sight.

Gas prices now average in South Dakota at $4.69. That’s up three cents over Thursday, continuing to hit new highs in the state never seen before. Nationally, the average price for gas sits at $4.99, barely under the five dollar mark according to AAA.

“This week has just been a series of record high gas prices, both here in South Dakota and nationally. It seems like every day this week we’ve hit a new record high, going up a few cents a gallon.” said AAA South Dakota Spokesperson Shawn Steward.

Gas prices are continuing to rise with inflation, especially in other goods. Prices continue to rise even with the continued discussion nationally on how to relieve Americans at the pump and at the register. President Joe Biden discussed the challenges of inflation Friday at the Port of Los Angeles.

“Energy and food prices account for half of the monthly price increases since May. Inflation outside of energy and food, what the economists call core inflation, moderated the last two months. Not enough, but it moderates, it’s come down. We need it to come down much more quickly.” Biden said.

Steward said all people can do is wait for prices to level out, and hopefully drop in the future. He says even with the high prices, AAA hasn’t seen a drop in consumer demand for gas, meaning people are still out on the road as much as any time. He said that means prices will continue to stay high as global supply remains low.

“And with the fairly tight supplies we have, both domestically and globally. That’s an economic basic tenet there, supply and demand.” Steward said.

Steward said now is the time to find any discount for gas, whether using memberships or apps to find the best deals in town. He also said keeping a vehicle maintained and in shape will help fuel efficiency to save a few bucks.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A girl in Brookings was going about her day when she found a tracking device under the hood of...
Brookings girl finds tracer in car
Anthony Perry was gifted a car after saving a man who was nearly unconscious on the electrified...
Good Samaritan who pulls man off tracks surprised with new car
Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between...
Snoop Dogg gives his blunt roller a raise
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions

Latest News

Gas prices hitting new records daily in South Dakota
Dakota News Now media camp students star in their own newscast
Dakota News Now media camp students star in their own newscast
Dakota News Now media camp students star in their own newscast
Media Camp 6pm Newscast
Media Camp 6pm Newscast