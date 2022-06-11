Gas prices hitting new records daily in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - AAA states that this past week has been unprecedented in gas prices in South Dakota and across the country. Gas prices are rising daily, sometimes multiple times a day. And as it’s been since early this year, there doesn’t look to be an end in sight.

Gas prices now average in South Dakota at $4.69. That’s up three cents over Thursday, continuing to hit new highs in the state never seen before. Nationally, the average price for gas sits at $4.99, barely under the five dollar mark according to AAA.

“This week has just been a series of record high gas prices, both here in South Dakota and nationally. It seems like every day this week we’ve hit a new record high, going up a few cents a gallon.” said AAA South Dakota Spokesperson Shawn Steward.

Gas prices are continuing to rise with inflation, especially in other goods. Prices continue to rise even with the continued discussion nationally on how to relieve Americans at the pump and at the register. President Joe Biden discussed the challenges of inflation Friday at the Port of Los Angeles.

“Energy and food prices account for half of the monthly price increases since May. Inflation outside of energy and food, what the economists call core inflation, moderated the last two months. Not enough, but it moderates, it’s come down. We need it to come down much more quickly.” Biden said.

Steward said all people can do is wait for prices to level out, and hopefully drop in the future. He says even with the high prices, AAA hasn’t seen a drop in consumer demand for gas, meaning people are still out on the road as much as any time. He said that means prices will continue to stay high as global supply remains low.

“And with the fairly tight supplies we have, both domestically and globally. That’s an economic basic tenet there, supply and demand.” Steward said.

Steward said now is the time to find any discount for gas, whether using memberships or apps to find the best deals in town. He also said keeping a vehicle maintained and in shape will help fuel efficiency to save a few bucks.

