Jeremy Roenick hopes kids play all sports rather than specialize

By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hy Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids Hockey Clinic this morning at the Scheels IcePlex in Sioux Falls featured one of the top American-born players in NHL history, Jeremy Roenick.

Over the course of 20 years Roenick scored 513 goals and notched 703 assists. It’s the second time Roenick has been to Sioux Falls, actually cutting the ribbon when the IcePlex opened eight years ago.

He’s pleased to see the growth of hockey here and in other communities, saying that the game is as strong as it’s ever been, while still hoping kids play plenty of other sports and continue to have fun and avoid burnout.

