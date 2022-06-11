Avera Medical Minute
USD & Sioux Falls City Football Club’s Maliah Atkins to train with Jamaican World Cup team

Junior-to-Be could play to help Jamaica qualify for World Cup in 2023
Will attempt to help them qualify for 2023 World Cup
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A member of the South Dakota Coyote soccer team and the Sioux Falls City Football Club might get a chance to represent her country in the World Cup next year.

USD Junior-to-Be Maliah Atkins has been called up to the Jamaican Senior National Team and is off to train in Colorado for the World Cup.

She’s played in 73 games for USD on defense, scoring her lone goal last year in a win over Northern State. Atkins has been playing this summer for the Sioux Falls City Football Club in the amateur Women’s Premier Soccer League. She left on Friday for Colorado to begin her training.

If Jamaica qualifies the 2023 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand July 20-August 20, 2023.

The Jamaican team will be at Mexico as part of World Cup Qualifying on July 4th in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

