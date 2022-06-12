Avera Medical Minute
Huron beats Yankton on big 5th inning in Lewis and Clark Classic

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:54 PM CDT
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Huron Post 7 built off a five-run 5th inning to take a 6-4 win over Yankton Post 12 in the second day of action in the 2022 Lewis and Clark Classic.

Yankton did mount a comeback effort beginning in the 6th inning, scoring three runs but failing to seal the deal. Johnny Hernandez picked up the win for Post 7, surrendering four runs on five hits over four innings, and striking out five. Max Kranzler threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Drew Ryken took the loss for Post 12, going four innings and allowing three runs on six hits. He also picked up three strikeouts.

