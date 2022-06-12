Second anonymous letter from South Dakota Correctional Officer says little has changed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Just over a year ago, an anonymous letter from a correctional officer resulted in the Governor stepping in to fire staff members and make changes. Another letter was released Thursday from a new author; this one was sent to all Department of Corrections staff, warden, and our I-team.

He says his co-workers are like family. As he’s watched many of them leave, he’s decided it’s his turn to surrender his gun belt and other equipment Friday, leaving the South Dakota State Penitentiary for the last time.

A new anonymous email was sent to the entire Department of Corrections Thursday -- addressing many of the same issues from the first anonymous letter a year ago... Pay, safety, equipment, sexual harassment, and an allegation of covering up the truth.

This officer -- who spoke with us on the condition he not be identified over concerns of retaliation from management -- agrees with many points made.

“If the public saw it through our eyes, they would ask what is going on this is a very dangerous job,” he said. “Upper staff in positions that are enforcing the same policies of the last time. When these problems are brought up, it gets pushed under the rug.

Our I-team asked if he believes skewed information is being reported to Secretary of Corrections Kellie Wasko.

“I do,” he said. “With the staff numbers, it looks as if we’re better staff, but we’re really not.”

And the pods, where staff review security cameras and open gates, are unmanned more than reported. The claim is no more than five minutes, but the officer says that’s not the case.

“These pods have been unmanned for an entire night,” he said.

Since the first anonymous letter, followed by a visit from Governor Noem, more equipment was brought in, but it didn’t meet their need. Proper fitting vests and left or right-handed gun holster belts are still in short supply. Staff is pulled from training to cover shifts. He believes these issues need to be taken seriously.

“I don’t think that upper staff really are treating it that way. Even the legislators, I do not think they’re treating it that way. They may be getting false information. The real information needs to be put up,” he said.

Although he’s found another job, he cares for those still living and working behind the penitentiary’s walls.

“That’s my biggest fear. I’m afraid that my brothers and sisters behind those walls are gonna end up not coming home,” he said.

The correctional officer believes the low pay is also a detriment to enticing future applicants, considering the risk of the job for the paycheck and benefits received.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.