Several features come down to final turn Saturday at I-90 Speedway
118 cars hit the dirt in Hartford
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 118 cars hit the dirt in Hartford at I-90 Speedway and produced several hours of great racing headlined by some photo finish on the final turn.
Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:
-Levi Vander Weide edging Dustin Gulbrandon in the Hobby Stocks
-Miah Christensen winning his third straight B-Mod feature
-Brylee Gough passing Matt Steuerwald on the last turn to take the Late Model Street Stocks
-John Lambertz dominating in the IMCA Racesaver Sprints
-Eric Lutz taking the checkered flag in the Midwest Sprint Touring Series feature
