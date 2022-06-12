Several features come down to final turn Saturday at I-90 Speedway

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 118 cars hit the dirt in Hartford at I-90 Speedway and produced several hours of great racing headlined by some photo finish on the final turn.

Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:

-Levi Vander Weide edging Dustin Gulbrandon in the Hobby Stocks

-Miah Christensen winning his third straight B-Mod feature

-Brylee Gough passing Matt Steuerwald on the last turn to take the Late Model Street Stocks

-John Lambertz dominating in the IMCA Racesaver Sprints

-Eric Lutz taking the checkered flag in the Midwest Sprint Touring Series feature

