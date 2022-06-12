SF Thunder FC fall at home to Duluth FC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Thunder FC are still looking for their first win of the year after falling at home 3-2 to Duluth FC.

For Sioux Falls, their two second half goals came from James Bolger in the 56th minute, and from Ethan Glissendorf in the 83rd minute. Both goals would pull the Thunder level with Duluth. Samuel Baraka was cautioned with a yellow card in the 16th minute, while Riley Aarbo was sent off in the 88th minute.

Duluth’s goals came from Peter Oyetunji in the 46th minute, Kostyantyn Domaratskyy in the 59th minute, and the winner came from Paul Bobai in the 85th minute. Aaron Pike was shown a yellow card in the 90th minute of the match.

Sioux Falls will look to find their first win of the year after falling to 0-3-4 at home against La Crosse Aris FC on June 18th.

