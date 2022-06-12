Storm keep winning ways with show over Bismarck

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Storm keep rolling and stay in playoff contention with a 49-44 win over Bismarck at home.

The Storm held off a late rally from Bismarck, even as the Bucks scored 22 in the fourth quarter. Dalton Sneed completed 11 of 16 passes, tallying for 225 yards and five touchdowns. Nate Chavious led Sioux Falls in rushing, gaining 57 yards on six carries for one touchdown. Sneed also rushed for one touchdown of his own. Aaron Dilworth and Donnie Corley each grabbed two touchdowns, with Carlos Thompson pulling one in as well.

Sioux Falls will travel next to Green Bay to play the Blizzard on June 17th.

