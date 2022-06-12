Avera Medical Minute
Tamika Catchings shares love of basketball at Hy-vee/Sanford Legends camp

The Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends For Kids camp received a first-time visitor to Sioux Falls Saturday morning, helping kids along in their journey in basketball.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends For Kids camp received a first-time visitor to Sioux Falls Saturday morning, helping kids along in their journey in the sport of basketball. Someone’s who done pretty much everything there is to do as a former WNBA-pro.

Former University of Tennessee and Indiana Fever star Tamika Catchings made her first trip to the city to host today’s camps at the Sanford Pentagon. Catchings is a four-time Olympic gold medalist, and is one of 11 women ever to receive an Olympic gold medal, and NCAA Championship, a FIBA World Cup gold and a WNBA Championship.

Catchings said these camps are just as important for her as it is for the kids, as it’s her way of giving back for a successful career.

“Really being able to come in and hang out with the kids. We’ve got our second group about to come in. I think it’s really important when you think about giving back, the opportunities for me being able to be a professional basketball player, to come back and teach the next generation. And to show them this game is so much fun.” Catchings said.

Catchings said that the attention that women’s’ sports receive in South Dakota is incredible, and it’s important to have role models to look up to. she says for her, those were her parents and her collegiate coach Pat Summit, and says that if there’s role models in South Dakota, the sports will grow.

