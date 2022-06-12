Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

US: Pfizer COVID-19 appears effective for kids under 5

A review by federal health officials finds that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and...
A review by federal health officials finds that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and effective for children under 5, the only group not currently eligible for vaccination.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A review by federal health officials finds that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and effective for children under 5, the only group not currently eligible for vaccination.

The review issued Sunday by the Food and Drug Administration is a key step toward a decision on vaccinations for babies, toddlers and preschoolers, perhaps as soon as June 21. Parents have been waiting months to protect America’s youngest children, who number roughly 18 million.

The FDA said children who received the kid-sized shots developed a strong immune response to help fight off the coronavirus. That’s the requirement needed to win FDA authorization.

Late last week the FDA posted a similar analysis of Moderna’s shots for children under 6.

On Wednesday, the FDA will ask an outside panel of experts to vote on whether to recommend the two companies’ shots.

____

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field...
Jack Del Rio fined $100K for comments about Capitol riot
The wing of a plane that experienced landing problems at the Sioux Falls airfield on June 10,...
Another plane experiences rough landing at Sioux Falls airfield
Second anonymous letter from Correctional Officers says little has changed
Second anonymous letter from South Dakota Correctional Officer says little has changed
A government report from the February 2020 leak indicates further safety protocols and...
Government report on CO2 pipeline leak in Mississippi could affect South Dakota Pipelines
The nationwide average for a gallon of gas ticked just above $5 on Saturday, according to auto...
Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher

Latest News

A Massachusetts teenager paralyzed from the waist down by a hockey injury walked across the...
WATCH: Paralyzed teen walks across stage to get high school diploma
Pass on final turn gives Gough Late Model Street Stock win
I-90 Saturday Features: 6-11-22
A Massachusetts teenager paralyzed from the waist down by a hockey injury walked across the...
WATCH: Paralyzed teen walks across stage to get high school diploma
Sunday Night First Alert Forecast
Sunday Night First Alert Forecast