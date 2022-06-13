Avera Medical Minute
Additional crews help repair west-central storm damage and power outage

west central electric outage map 061322
west central electric outage map 061322(west central electric outage)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the DRG Media Group, roughly 2600 West Central Electric Cooperative meters are still without power as of mid-afternoon June 13, 2022.

Two severe storm systems moved through western and central South Dakota over the weekend. Manager of Member Services Jessie Tucker says the majority of the power outage is in Jackson and Haakon counties.

“Everything is off basically from Belvedere, or south of Belvedere and... if you were to draw a line basically straight north, to the Shianne, everything west of there is basically off right now, we have had some issues here right close to Murdo,” said Tucker. “But the hardest-hit area is definitely over to the west, where it was pretty detrimental.”

Tucker says around 225 poles and many power lines are still broken.

“Right now we have 53 transmission line poles down and that’s kind of the backline of our entire service territory, so without the transmission line, we’re going to have some pretty large outages,” said Tucker. “So with those 53 poles down, that hurts. We also have about another hundred-eighty, 180 total right now”

Tucker says repair crews are making progress with the repairs and West Central Electric hopes to have power back on for most of its members yet tonight.

“You know with even those 53 down, we’re looking at doing some switching, we’re getting some stuff put back together. We did bring in additional crews, we have a contractor crew, we have a crew from the Oahe Electric, we have a crew from the Creek Electric, and we’re really hoping we can get all the power to our substations yet, tonight,” said Tucker. “If we can get that done, then the numbers that we currently have off would drop dramatically. I wouldn’t be surprised if we could get that to less than 300 off still by the end of the night, so that’s key.”

Tucker says they’re grateful most people understand the scope of the outage and are being patient.

“That’s one thing I, I do really want to stress that we have great members. I don’t even mention customers are here, we have members. And They’re very understanding, understanding what our guys are going through and trying to pick up this storm, you know, and put everything back together,” said Tucker. “So we appreciate their understanding and their patience with that. Give us maybe another day to two and then hopefully we can get everything back on, but we’re making some strides, by the end of the night we should really have, have a lot more people with power again and we’ll just keep plugging away.”

The power outage hits just as hot, humid summer temperatures settle into South Dakota this week.

