Avera training future physicians in rural areas

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 2020, Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine sent their first class of students to Avera St. Luke’s in Aberdeen to complete their clinical rotations, and the partnership has introduced a new pool of future healthcare workers to a rural area.

ICOM was founded in 2016. They reached out to Avera St. Luke’s to serve as a healthcare center for 12 students each year to conduct their clinical clerkships at. Putting their students in a rural area was intentional.

”A lot of our students come from larger communities. So, in order to get more workforce in these smaller communities, we have to get them there earlier. They have to see themselves there, and the best way to do that is to work there, to train there, to learn there,” said Megan Biegler, Avera’s Regional Clinical Clerkship Coordinator.

Dr. Brittnee Haynes was part of the first cohort in 2020. She says working in a rural area gave her more one-on-one time with physicians and more hands-on experience.

”I think that’s where the high quality of education at St. Luke’s really shines is because that hands-on learning, and the subsequent confidence-building, is really instrumental in the development of future physicians,” said Dr. Haynes.

After seeing the shortage of access to physicians in rural areas, Dr. Haynes said she wants to one day practice in a community like Aberdeen.

“I grew up in a big metropolitan area, then I went to school in another big city. Having the chance to go to some place more rural was actually quite eye-opening. I don’t think my mind would have been open as much if I hadn’t had the opportunity to be in Aberdeen,” said Dr. Haynes.

The obstacles patients in rural areas face to accessing healthcare also stuck out to Dr. Haynes during her time in Aberdeen.

”Travel is such a hardship, it really is. Even patients who are traveling a couple hours for primary care visits, you can see how much it takes a toll on them and how much planning they have to do. That was something that really struck me and I really wanted to be able to change in the future,” said Dr. Haynes.

Dr. Haynes is now completing her residency at the University of Iowa. She is specializing in internal medicine and psychiatry.

After Avera successfully trained two classes of ICOM students, it is a top choice for clinical rotations among students in the medical school.

”Avera is very much a top choice, just because there are so many opportunities. The physicians are super nice and intelligent, and it’s just a great experience,” said Dr. Haynes.

The third cohort of ICOM students will arrive to Avera St. Luke’s in Aberdeen in July to begin their year-long clinical rotations.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.