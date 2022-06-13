Charlie’s Pizza brings family style restaurant back to Sioux Falls after 33 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Charlie’s Pizza began in Yankton in the late 1950′s and quickly expanded to Sioux Falls within the next few years but in 1988, over 33 years ago, the shop left the city until it returned this spring.

The new shop’s leadership is excited to be bringing its family-friendly pizza style back to the Sioux Falls community.

“We just want to bring back the Charlie’s that has the family sit-down restaurant where people aren’t on their phones or the aspect of talking to your family over food with a nice slice of pizza you can just conversate,” Manager Cory Knodel said.

Evan Mueller grew up eating at Charlie’s and now gets to be the assistant manager at their newest location.

“I always loved Charlie’s as a kid so I’m happy to be able to share it with Sioux Falls. It’s so cool to work here, I love it,” Charlie’s Assistant Manager Evan Mueller said.

One of the many reasons Evan says he loves working at Charlie’s is it gives him the opportunity to bring unique pizza flavors to the Sioux Falls community.

“Something I haven’t really seen at any other pizza places is we have quite a few pizzas with seafood on them and we put crab and shrimp, so we have the Marlyn’s Mermaid Heaven which has crab shrimp green and black olives,” Mueller said.

Charlie’s is located at 6213 S. Old Village Place and is open 7 days a week for dinner service. For more information click here.

